PHILADELPHIA A Philadelphia woman has been charged with murder in the 2011 death of a British woman who came to the United States for a buttocks enhancement procedure, authorities said on Tuesday.

The victim, Claudia Aderotimi, a 20-year-old student from East London, traveled to Philadelphia in February 2011 after seeing an advertisement for the procedure online, authorities said.

She met with Padge Winslowe, 42, of West Philadelphia, who was untrained and unlicensed but injected her buttocks with silicone, according to the Philadelphia district attorney's office.

Shortly after the injection, Aderotimi experienced chest pains as the silicone traveled through her system. Winslowe left her in a hotel where Aderotimi died a short time later, the district attorney's office said.

"Padge Winslowe's arrogance and blatant disregard for human life is shocking," District Attorney Seth Williams in the statement. "Her conduct cost one young woman her life and placed countless others in danger."

According to the Food and Drug Administration, it is illegal to inject silicone into the buttocks, authorities said. Fat transfers and implants by a licensed professional are allowed, but silicone is not.

Winslowe faces an August 8 preliminary hearing. She has been in jail since March after being arrested at a so-called "pumping party" where such shots are injected, the district attorney's statement said.

Women who undergo these treatments want curvier figures. Aderotimi hoped to perform in hip-hop videos, authorities said.

Winslowe faces a charge of third-degree murder, which in Pennsylvania means it was not intentional, as is first-degree murder, nor did it occur during the commission of another crime, which is second-degree murder.

Her attorney could not be reached for comment.

