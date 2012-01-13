INDIANAPOLIS A man who stole a squad car while handcuffed after a traffic stop in northwest Indiana surrendered without incident to state troopers on Thursday night after two days on the run, police said.

William Blankenship, 22, turned himself in after meeting with two state troopers at his family home in Knox, Indiana, and was being held at the Porter County Jail, police said.

Blankenship was pulled over for speeding on Tuesday, handcuffed with his hands behind his back, and placed in the backseat of a Kouts Police Department squad car after an officer reported seeing drug paraphernalia in his car, authorities said.

As the officer checked the vehicle, Blankenship drove off with the squad car, which was found Wednesday in a retention pond, police said.

Blankenship was charged with theft on Thursday and more charges were expected, Porter County Prosecutor Brian Gensel said Friday.

(Editing by Daniel Trotta)