The Facebook logo is displayed on a computer screen in Brussels April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

NASHVILLE, Tenn Some people have complained about changes in Facebook, but not Rolanda Hill, who used the social media site to seek help after an armed robber broke into her home and stole her cell phone.

Hill, 20, was alone in her Chattanooga, Tennessee, apartment Sunday night when she heard a knock at her door and did not see anyone through the peephole, police said.

"When she went to open the door, a gunman stuck a gun through the door and forced his way in," police spokeswoman Sergeant Jerri Weary said in a statement.

"Once inside, he demanded her money and held her at gunpoint while he took it and the cell phone."

After the robber left, Hill reported the crime to her Facebook friends and asked them to call police. Police responded and on Monday were looking for the robber.

Attempts to reach Hill on Monday for a Facebook status update were unsuccessful.

