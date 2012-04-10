The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) image of its ''Ten Most Wanted Fugitives'' poster shows Eric Justin Toth, aka David Bussone, in this handout image released on April 10, 2012. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

WASHINGTON A child pornography suspect has been placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list to replace al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was killed by U.S. forces last year.

Eric Justin Toth, 30, a former private school teacher, was indicted in 2008 in Maryland on one count related to producing child pornography, according to court records. Authorities found pornographic images on a camera in his possession, the FBI said.

Authorities are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Toth's arrest.

There also is a sealed two-count complaint against Toth that has been filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., which charges him with possessing a video that includes an image of child pornography and transporting it across state lines, according to the FBI.

Toth may advertise himself on the Internet as a tutor or a male nanny and was believed to have lived in Arizona as recently as 2009. Prior to that he was believed to have been in Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota, the FBI said.

If convicted on the charge in Maryland, Toth would face at least 15 years in prison and as many as 30 years.

The addition to the list comes almost a year after bin Laden was killed in Pakistan by U.S. forces. The FBI said putting Toth on the list was the culmination of a lengthy process including surveying its 56 field offices for candidates and approval by top FBI officials.

Toth is the 495th person to be on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. There is another vacancy on it due to the capture of reputed mobster James "Whitey" Bulger last year.

(Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky)