ORLANDO, Fla An escaped convicted killer in Florida has been captured and is back in the Indian River County Jail, a jail booking officer confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Leviticus Uriah Taylor, 25, was caught Monday evening. His cellmate, Rondell H. Reed, 52, remains at large.

The two men were discovered missing from their beds before dawn Monday during a routine head count, Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said.

Taylor was scheduled to be sentenced on November 10 for his first-degree murder conviction in the 2009 killing of a man in the course of a home burglary. Reed was awaiting trial for the 2011 killing of his sister's boyfriend.

Doar described the escape plan as "elaborate" and said the inmates made use of the jail's air conditioning system to get out of the building and used clothing or blankets to help scale multiple razor-wire-topped fences. Investigators believe the inmates had outside help and fled in a car, he said.

The sheriff's spokesman was not available early Tuesday morning for further comment on Taylor's capture.

(Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by Jerry Norton)