ORLANDO, Fla A 25-year-old Muslim man born in Kosovo was charged on Monday with trying to obtain explosives and firearms to attack Florida businesses and a police station, authorities said.

Sami Osmakac, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Kosovo -- a disputed Balkan state once a part of the former Yugoslavia which declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 -- was charged with one count of attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction.

He was arrested Saturday night after taking possession from an undercover FBI agent of what he believed to be explosives and firearms, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney. The devices were rendered inoperable by the agents.

Osmakac also planned to strap on an explosive belt and "get in somewhere where there's a lot of people," according to the release. Osmakac hoped to take hostages and demand the release of unspecified prisoners. He told the undercover agent that police could "take me in five million pieces," according to the release.

"We all have to die, so why not die the Islamic way?" Osmakac also told the agent, according to the release.

Osmakac made a video of himself explaining his motives for carrying out the planned attack shortly before his arrest, according to the release.

The investigation was triggered by someone who told the FBI in September that Osmakac asked about obtaining flags representing Al-Qaeda, the Islamic extremist group responsible for the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York and Washington.

William Daniels, spokesman for the prosecutor's office, said he could not release the name of the source. The statement thanked the local Muslim community for its help in the investigation.

The press release described events leading up to the arrest: Osmakac met again with the source in November, discussed potential targets for attack in Tampa, and asked for help in obtaining firearms and explosives. The source set up a meeting between Osmakac and an undercover FBI agent.

Osmakac identified his targets as several nightclubs in Ybor City, Tampa's historic Cuban community and popular tourist district; the Hillsborough County Sheriff's operations center; and another unnamed business.

Osmakac's shopping list, for which he provided the undercover agent a $500 down payment, included enough explosives for three car bombs, an explosive belt built to kill people, AK-47-style machine gun, Uzi submachine guns, high capacity magazines, and grenade.

