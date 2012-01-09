ORLANDO, Fla A 25-year-old Muslim man born in Kosovo was charged on Monday with trying to obtain explosives and firearms to attack Florida businesses and a police station, authorities said.

Sami Osmakac, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Kosovo -- a disputed Balkan state once a part of the former Yugoslavia that declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 -- was charged with one count of attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction.

He was arrested Saturday night after taking possession from an undercover FBI agent of what he believed to be explosives and firearms. He then armed what he thought was a car bomb intended to explode outside an Irish bar, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney. The devices were rendered inoperable by the agents.

Osmakac also planned to strap on an explosive belt and "get in somewhere where there's a lot of people," according to the release. Osmakac hoped to take hostages and demand the release of some unidentified prisoners. He told the undercover agent that police could "take me in five million pieces," according to the release.

"We all have to die, so why not die the Islamic way?" Osmakac, who said he is Muslim, was quoted as saying to agents.

Shortly before his arrest, Osmakac made an 8-minute video of himself, recorded at his request by the agent, explaining his motives for carrying out the planned attack, according to the release.

Osmakac said in the video that Muslim "blood" was more valuable than that of people who do not believe in Islam, and that he wanted "payback" for wrongs to Muslims.

The investigation was triggered by someone who told the FBI in September that Osmakac asked about obtaining flags representing Al-Qaeda, the Islamic extremist group responsible for the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington.

William Daniels, spokesman for the prosecutor's office, said he could not release the name of the source. The statement thanked the local Muslim community for its help in the investigation.

The press release described events leading up to the arrest: Osmakac met again with the source in November, discussed potential targets for attack in Tampa, and asked for help in obtaining firearms and explosives. The source set up the first of a series of meeting between Osmakac and an undercover FBI agent, all of which were recorded.

Osmakac identified his targets as several nightclubs in Ybor City, Tampa's historic Cuban community and popular tourist district; and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's operations center.

He planned a night car bombing followed by a hostage taking with the explosive belt 6 hours later, to increase the terror. He discussed his ambitions to attack the Army and local bridges. At the last moment, he switched his target to the Irish bar to avoid a heavy police presence in Ybor City.

Osmakac's shopping list, for which he provided the undercover agent a $500 down payment, included the explosive belt which he specified should be constructed to "rip flesh" with a multi-directional, 15-yard blast range.

He asked for enough explosives for three car bombs with cell phone triggers, but settled for one car bomb when the agent told him a bigger purchase would draw attention. He also requested an AK-47-style machine gun, Uzi submachine guns, high capacity magazines, and grenades.

On January 7, the day of his arrest, Osmakac met the agent at a Tampa hotel. Osmakac looked at the purported 100-pound car bomb in the agent's truck, then went into a hotel room to take possession of the other weapons. Osmakac recorded his video while sitting cross-legged on the floor holding a pistol with the AK-47 displayed behind him.

Osmakac drove a getaway car to a parking lot near the Irish bar, then returned to the hotel in a second car into which he loaded the "car bomb." Osmakac followed the steps to arm the car bomb, at which point he was arrested. (Editing by Greg McCune)