ORLANDO, Fla A 49-year-old male nurse sexually assaulted two patients at the same Florida hospital emergency room where a teenager allegedly obtained an employee badge and treated patients recently, police said on Thursday.

The nurse, Shean Galvin, was arrested Wednesday at the Osceola Regional Medical Center and charged with two counts of sexual battery on female patients, according to Kissimmee police spokeswoman Stacie Miller.

Both women were being treated as outpatients when they were assaulted, Miller said. One victim told police she performed a sex act in order to get her pain medication from Galvin, and the other victim said the nurse touched her inappropriately after giving her an injection.

The hospital, located near Orlando's theme parks, has suspended the nurse and is conducting an internal review, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

"Our patients entrust their care to us, and we do not tolerate behavior that would undermine that trust," the statement read.

Miller said the two instances of battery occurred on September 30 and October 7. In the first case, the victim told police Galvin said he would withhold her pain medications until she performed a sex act, which she did, according to Miller.

The police spokeswoman said both women picked Galvin out of a photo lineup.

The women are in their late 20s or early 30s, Miller said. One victim suffers diminished mental capacity, which could bring additional charges if the nurse knew of her disability, she said.

Galvin's arrest comes a month after Kissimmee police arrested 17-year-old Matthew Scheidt, who authorities said spent two weeks impersonating a physician's assistant and treating patients at the same hospital.

Scheidt was charged on October 6 as an adult with two counts of impersonating a physician's assistant and four counts of practicing medicine without a license.

Police reported at the time of Scheidt's arrest that he had performed CPR on one patient, conducted physical examinations on nude patients, changed bandages and accessed confidential patient consultations and records.

