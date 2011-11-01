NASHVILLE, Tenn An Ohio grandmother who spent over three decades on the run after breaking out of prison in 1970 while serving time for the murder of a liquor store clerk was released on Tuesday from a Tennessee jail.

Margo Freshwater, a 63-year-old grandmother of seven, married and raised four children in Ohio in the 32 years since her escape from the Tennessee Prison for Women, living under the name Tonya Hudkins McCartor.

"I am thankful beyond words to be reunited with my family," Freshwater said in a statement released by her attorney after she was released from the Shelby County Jail with family members on hand to begin her journey home.

Freshwater was convicted in 1969 and sentenced to 99 years for the murder, part of a multi-state crime spree. She escaped from the Tennessee Prison for Women in 1970 and was not recaptured until 2002.

An appeals court threw out her conviction earlier this year. Freshwater, who was awaiting a retrial, said she did not kill anyone but entered a "best-interest" guilty plea to first-degree murder last week and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Her attorney, Stephen Ross Johnson of Knoxville, Tennessee, said Freshwater entered the plea because it would end the case "so she could be with her family."

Freshwater had been at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville since her recapture and was transferred to Memphis a couple of weeks ago for her retrial.

Last week's plea and 25-year sentence made her eligible for release on Tuesday based on time served, and after the state gave her credits including for good behavior, said Dorinda Carter, spokeswoman for the Tennessee Department of Correction.

"My faith in God and the belief that I would be with my family again are what kept me going and looking to the future with optimism," Freshwater said in the statement. She added: "It's a new and wonderful day."

