BOSTON A fugitive on the FBI's "Most Wanted Terrorists" list who was allegedly involved in two bombings near San Francisco may be hiding in western Massachusetts, authorities said on Wednesday.

Daniel Andreas San Diego, the first domestic terrorism suspect added to the list, was allegedly involved in bombings at a biotechnology firm and a nutritional products company in California in 2003, the FBI said.

He disappeared before being taken into custody after a federal arrest warrant was issued in October 2003.

The FBI said San Diego may be in the Northampton, Massachusetts area, about 20 miles north of Springfield in the western part of the state, based on a recent tip from America's Most Wanted.

San Diego has ties to animal rights extremist groups, according to the FBI, which is seeking public help to track him down.

A reward of up to $250,000 is being offered for information leading directly to his arrest.

San Diego, who was a California resident, is described by the FBI as a white male, about six feet tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos including a large round image of burning hillsides in the center of his chest.

He is believed to be 33 years old and at the time of his disappearance he did not eat any meat or any food containing animal products, according to the FBI.

He may be using his computer networking skills or cooking and baking vegan foods to make money, it said.

The FBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

