A fugitive former teacher on a U.S. federal police "most wanted" list has been jailed for 10 years after being nabbed and convicted on child pornography offenses, authorities said on Wednesday.

Yusef Alhakk, 67, of Buffalo, N.Y., was arrested in December last year, five years after fleeing the United States following an arrest on child porn charges, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said in a news release.

Alhakk, also known as Joseph Daniels, was teaching at Bennett High School in Buffalo when he was arrested in 2005 on child pornography charges.

Several months after his arrest, Alhakk fled the United States and remained a fugitive for over five years. During this time, he became one of ICE's top-10 most wanted fugitives.

He was apprehended on December 30, 2010, as he attempted to reenter the United States at the Los Angeles International Airport, after arriving on a flight from Thailand.

Alhakk had received more than 600 images of child pornography on his home computer, some depicting prepubescent children less than 12-years-old.

The investigation that led to his arrest and conviction was part of "Operation Predator," a nationwide drive by ICE to protect children from predators.

