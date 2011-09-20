ATLANTA A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were in critical condition on Tuesday after being shot outside a Christian daycare center in suburban Atlanta in what police described as a domestic dispute.

The 38-year-old mother was dropping her daughter off to take a bus to Little Mountain Christian Academy when shots were fired at about 6:25 a.m, said Rockdale County Sheriff's spokeswoman Jodi Shupe.

Two hours after the shooting, the woman's husband, who is the 10-year-old girl's stepfather, turned himself in to police in a nearby county, Shupe said.

The spokeswoman said Terrence S. Roberson, 36, told authorities, "I just shot someone." He has been arrested on aggravated assault charges.

Shupe, who declined to name the victims, said the woman had filed for divorce on Monday. The mother and daughter were in critical condition following surgery.

(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Greg McCune)