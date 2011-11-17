INDIANAPOLIS An Indiana grandmother was in jail on Thursday for failing to report her son's alleged abuse of her grandchildren, which led to the death of one of the children November 4, officials said.

Dellia Castile, 53, of South Bend, was arrested after an investigation into the beating death of 10-year-old Tramelle Sturgis. Castile's son, Terry Sturgis, has been charged with murdering his child.

Tramelle's brothers, age 8 and 14, told police about previous beatings and incidents in which his father had used a clothes iron, heated screwdriver and homemade torch against the three boys, according to court documents.

The brothers told investigators his grandmother was aware of the beatings and tended the burns with cocoa butter.

Sturgis had five children, and Castile lived in the same house.

Castile was charged Wednesday with three counts of felony neglect of a dependent, for failing to report abuse of the children.

According to one of the brothers, cited in prosecution documents, the grandmother offered to do loads of laundry for Sturgis if he would stop beating the children and would pay him to not beat the children too hard.

"It's an abuse to allow those children to remain with their father who is beating them and not protect those children," St. Joseph County Prosecutor Michael Dvorak said at a news conference Wednesday.

