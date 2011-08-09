NEW YORK New York police had a man in custody whom they were questioning in connection with a string of groping attacks on women, mostly on Manhattan's well-to-do Upper East Side, authorities said on Tuesday.

At least a dozen women have been attacked since May, often after midnight, by a man who would typically sneak up on them from behind as they walked into their apartment buildings, police said.

In several cases he grabbed their breasts or reached under their skirts to grope their crotch or buttocks, police said.

Some of the women fought back, and the suspect would flee.

Police circulated a sketch of the suspect and released a surveillance camera image showing a short, slightly built young man with boyish features and dark hair.

Police would not release any details about the man being questioned because he has not been charged with any crime.

Most of the attacks occurred on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, although one on Friday took place on the West Side near Central Park and the former Tavern on the Green restaurant.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Jerry Norton)