Five Virginia teenagers were charged with robbery and assault after they beat up two Halloween trick-or-treaters and stole their candy, Police said on Saturday.

The group allegedly surrounded two other teenagers, ages 15 and 17, as they were going door-to-door in a neighborhood in Dale City, Virginia, said Jonathan Perok, a spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.

One of the teens said he had a handgun and demanded the trick-or-treaters turn over their Halloween loot. The pair refused and the group assaulted them, police said, adding the assault resulted in minor injuries.

"Robberies are not unusual, but these are kids," Perok said.

Of the five arrested, four were juveniles aged between 16 and 17, and were not identified. Andre Diggs, 19, was also arrested and is being held without bond.

Prince William County is located roughly 35 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

