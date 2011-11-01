NEW ORLEANS Violence marred Halloween night in New Orleans, with two men killed and more than a dozen others wounded in five separate shootings, including incidents on Bourbon Street in the city's famous French Quarter and on nearby Canal Street.

A 25-year-old New Orleans man died at a hospital after being shot several times near the corner of Bourbon and St. Louis streets early Tuesday, said Officer Hilal Williams of the New Orleans Police Department. Seven other people were wounded in the shooting.

A 19-year-old man died and three other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in another shooting that occurred about an hour later at the corner of Canal Street and University Place, Williams said.

Police arrested 24-year-old Baltiman Malcom moments after that incident and have booked him with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, Williams said.

The shootings occurred in the midst of Halloween night revelry in the French Quarter and on parts of Canal Street.

Police who were patrolling in the downtown area were nearby when the gunfire erupted on Canal Street and pursued Malcom and another suspect on foot. The second suspect was later released. Williams said the incident apparently followed an argument.

Williams said police were reviewing videos from surveillance cameras to try to determine what sparked the French Quarter violence. The injured victims range in age from 19 to 50, according to police.

Police have made no arrests in connection with that incident, and names of victims have not yet been released pending notification of their families.

In addition to these incidents, three other overnight shootings occurred in residential areas a few miles to the east of the tourism centers.

Williams said police responded to a shooting in which a man was wounded in the leg on Monday evening. Another man was wounded in both legs in a shooting on Tuesday morning, and two people suffered head or neck wounds in another shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning.

