LOS ANGELES Authorities have identified the man whose severed head, hands and feet were found in the hills below the iconic Hollywood sign overlooking Los Angeles, but declined to release his name on Friday as homicide detectives worked to solve the bizarre case.

Two female hikers walking dogs in the area stumbled on the decapitated head in Griffith Park earlier this week, and a search later turned up the hands and feet, which Los Angeles police said came the same person.

Investigators have so far been unable to say how the man died or came to be dismembered, but a Los Angeles police spokesman said his identity had been established.

"We have identified the victim but we have not released that," Lieutenant Andrew Neiman said. He said homicide detectives were interviewing witnesses and potential suspects but that no arrests had been made.

Neiman declined to comment on reports in the local media that a search warrant had been served in Hollywood in connection with the case.

"Most homicide investigations involve the service of search warrants and various locations, and certainly that is something that will probably be part of this investigation," he said.

Neiman said detectives had canvassed the area near the 4,200-acre Griffith Park in the heart of Los Angeles looking for clues or potential witnesses, and the section of the park where the body parts were found reopened to the public on Friday.

The sensational case began on Tuesday when two women walking dogs came across the head in a plastic bag and reported it to park rangers. The hands were found the following day in the same general area, one by a cadaver-sniffing dog and the other by a crime scene investigator.

Later on Wednesday, a coroner investigator discovered the feet, together, in the same area.

Police believe the body parts were not linked to a torso found in Arizona missing a head, hands and feet, and said there was no evidence the man was a victim of organized crime or a serial killer.

The iconic Hollywood sign on Mount Lee above Los Angeles was built in the 1920s to promote a housing development and originally read "Hollywoodland." The last few letters deteriorated in the 1940s and the part that remained was restored in 1978.

Griffith Park, which sits in the hills above metropolitan Los Angeles, is the largest municipal park with an urban wilderness area in the United States, according to a city website.

