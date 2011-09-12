GREENFIELD, Mass A senior member of a Massachusetts local Hells Angels chapter was charged on Sunday with the murders of three men, including a key witness scheduled to testify against him, prosecutors said.

Adam Hall, 34, a reputed sergeant-at-arms at the Berkshire Hells Angels motorcycle club was charged with three counts of murder, kidnapping and intimidation of a witness, said Berkshire County District Attorney David Capeless.

David Chalue, 44, and Caius Veiovis, 31, also have been charged with murder, kidnapping, and intimidation of a witness in the triple murder, Capeless said.

Capeless announced the charges a day after a two-week search for three Pittsfield, Massachusetts, men who had disappeared under suspicious circumstances ended with the recovery of their bodies in the western part of the state.

Capeless did not disclose where authorities found the bodies of David Glasser, 44, Edward Frampton, 58, and Robert Chadwell, 47, or how prosecutors believe the men were killed. They disappeared on August 28.

Glasser was a key witness set to testify against Hall at a trial on assault, robbery and kidnapping charges scheduled to begin on September 19. Frampton was Glasser's roommate and Chadwell a friend who spent time with the two men, authorities said.

In the upcoming trial, prosecutors had planned to present evidence that Hall hit Glasser with a baseball bat in 2009 over a dispute, and then tried to frame Glasser last year for an upstate New York robbery to cast doubt on him as a witness.

Capeless on Friday asked the court to postpone the trial because Glasser, a key state witness, was missing.

Authorities will be examining "the burial site" along with other locations and two of the alleged killers' vehicles for evidence of the crimes, Capeless said.

All three defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court in Pittsfield on Monday.

(Reporting by Zach Howard; Editing by David Bailey and Alex Dobuzinskis)