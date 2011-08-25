DENVER Colorado police have arrested a man accused of shooting at three high school football players who were going door-to-door selling discount cards for a team fundraiser, police said on Thursday.

Arthur Baldwin, 39, became "verbally and physically aggressive" toward the boys when they came to his house in Colorado Springs on Wednesday night, a police blotter entry said.

Police said Baldwin grabbed one of the boys, who broke free and ran from the house with his teammates. Baldwin then chased the trio and fired two rounds from a .25 caliber handgun at the fleeing teens, they said.

None of the boys were struck by gunfire.

When police canvassed the neighborhood, residents confirmed they had heard gunshots. Police set up a perimeter around Baldwin's home and contacted him by telephone.

"He eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident," the report said.

Police recovered a handgun from the home and arrested Baldwin on suspicion of felony menacing and unlawful discharge of a weapon.

School district spokeswoman Devra Ashby told Reuters the boys were shaken by the dust-up but had no physical injuries.

The three boys are members of the Coronado High Cougars football squad and were selling cards that offer discounted goods and services at Colorado Springs businesses, she said.

Ashby said the teens told school district officials that Baldwin bought one of the cards from them before he turned belligerent.

"They said he appeared intoxicated," she said.

