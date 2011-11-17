BUFFALO, New York A Panamanian man who spent over three decades in prison for killing two people in a 1977 hostage standoff at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been deported to his home country, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.

Luis Robinson, 61, was paroled on Monday and escorted to Panama by officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE said in a statement.

Court documents showed Robinson hijacked a bus in New York City in 1977 and ordered the driver to take him to Kennedy Airport, crash through a padlocked security gate and drive onto the tarmac near a Trans World Airlines terminal.

Cornered by law enforcement, Robinson killed a hostage and threw her body onto the tarmac. He also killed the bus driver, who had attempted to disarm him, authorities said.

Robinson told negotiators he wanted $6 million and a plane to fly him to Cuba. A nine-hour standoff ensued before he released his hostages and surrendered. In all, he wounded five people during the standoff including the two who died.

Robinson pleaded guilty to murder in 1978 and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. He served 34 years before his parole and deportation.

Robinson entered the United States legally in 1964 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1976. At the time of the hostage-taking, he was a USS Detroit apprentice seaman.

In 1999, his lawful permanent resident status was revoked, and he was ordered removed from the United States upon completion of his sentence.

(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, editing by Cynthia Johnston)