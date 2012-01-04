NEW HAVEN, Connecticut Dr. William Petit, the sole survivor of a horrific home invasion that killed his wife and two daughters, is engaged to marry special events photographer Christine Paluf, friends said on Wednesday.

Jennifer Hawke-Petit, 48, was raped and strangled and the couple's two daughters Hayley, 17 and Michaela, 11, died of smoke inhalation in July 2007 after their home in Cheshire, Connecticut, was broken into and set on fire.

Petit, 55, was badly beaten but survived.

Steven Hayes and Joshua Komisarjevsky were convicted in separate trials and have been sentenced to death. Petit attended both trials.

Paluf, 34, began accompanying Petit to court during the penalty phase of the Komisarjevsky trial late last year and often would sit behind him during the proceedings.

Ann Baldwin, a media relations consultant and friend of the Petit family, said Paluf and Petit met while she was photographing events for the Petit Family Foundation, set up to support programs involving education, people affected by chronic illness and those affected by violence.

"I wish that in the wake of all this tragedy he can find some piece of happiness," Baldwin said. "Everybody wants him to be happy."

The attack on the Petit family began after Komisarjevsky spotted Hawke-Petit and her younger daughter in a supermarket and followed them to their home.

For several hours, the pair held the family captive, although at one point Hawke-Petit was forced to drive to a bank and withdraw $15,000.

After she returned, she was raped and strangled. The younger girl was sexually assaulted, and both girls were tied to their beds where they died in the fire.

Their father was tied up in the basement but managed to escape as the house went up in flames.

(Reporting by Mary Ellen Godin, editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Daniel Trotta)