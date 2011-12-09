NEW HAVEN A Connecticut jury handed down a death sentence on Friday to a man convicted of killing a mother and her two daughters in a grisly home invasion that left the girls' father as the sole survivor.

Joshua Komisarjevsky, 31, will join his accomplice, Steven Hayes, on death row for the July 2007 murders of Jennifer Hawke-Petit, 48, and her two daughters Hayley Petit, 17, and Michaela Petit, 11.

Hawke-Petit was raped and strangled, and the girls died of smoke inhalation after the home was set on fire. Dr. William Petit, the girls' father, was badly beaten but survived.

"We believe that justice has been served," Petit said outside the courthouse surrounded by family.

"We think society will be a little bit safer with he and his co-defendant locked up and facing the death penalty," he said.

The same 12-person jury in New Haven Superior Court that convicted Komisarjevsky in October had a choice of sentencing him to life in prison without parole or death by lethal injection.

The jurors deliberated for nearly 20 hours over five days before deciding on the death penalty.

Komisarjevsky stood without visible expression as the verdicts were read. Neither of his parents were there.

His only family present were his uncle and aunt Christopher and Reina Komisarjevsky, who are estranged from their nephew's parents. They wore pins supporting the Petit Family Foundation, set up to support programs involving education, people affected by chronic illness and those affected by violence.

Defense attorney Jeremiah Donovan said later that Komisarjevsky had accepted the verdict, but that it was wrong "to kill this deeply disturbed young man."

He said the defense team will continue to fight for a life sentence.

Petit sat quietly with his arm around his sister, Johanna Petit-Chapman. He bowed his head and closed his eyes as the verdicts were read aloud.

Komisarjevsky and Hayes were convicted of an attack that began after Komisarjevsky spotted Hawke-Petit and her younger daughter in a supermarket and followed them to their home in Cheshire, Connecticut.

For several hours, the pair held the family captive, although at one point Hawke-Petit was forced to drive to a bank and withdraw $15,000.

After she returned, she was raped and strangled. The younger girl was sexually assaulted, and both girls were tied to their beds where they died in the fire.

Their father was tied up in the basement but managed to escape as the house went up in flames.

Christopher Komisarjevsky, who is the retired chief executive of public relations firm Burson-Marstellar, issued a statement in support of the jury's decision.

"The crime was monstrous and beyond comprehension. There are no excuses," he said. "As a family, we believe that each individual bears personal responsibility for the decisions he makes."

Connecticut has only executed one person, in 2005, since the death penalty was reinstated in the United States in 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Komisarjevsky's sentence brings to 11 the number of men on the state's death row, according to the Center.

Six of the 17 charges of which Komisarjevsky was convicted carried the possibility of a death sentence, and the jury voted for death on each of the six.

The defense presented more than 40 mitigating factors arguing against death, but the jury sided with prosecutors' aggravating factor that the deaths were committed in an "especially cruel heinous manner."

