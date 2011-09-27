MIAMI The suspended chief of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Miami was arrested on Tuesday, according to jail records, and local media said the arrest involved charges of possessing and distributing child pornography over the Internet.

Public records from the Broward County jail listed the arrest of Anthony Mangione, 50, but did not give the charges involved.

The mugshot released by the Broward Sheriff's Office showed the same Anthony Mangione who since 2007 and until April this year had been special agent in charge of the ICE field office in Miami, which covers Florida and Puerto Rico.

ICE spokespersons in Miami and Washington and the FBI in Miami referred queries to the Department of Justice. Justice spokeswoman Laura Sweeney declined to comment.

Fighting child pornography was one of the tasks of the Miami ICE office.

The Miami Herald, citing sources familiar with the investigation, said Mangione had been on paid administrative leave since April after federal agents began investigating images of child pornography he allegedly received on his home computer. They had at that time seized his computer from his home, the newspaper said.

Mangione, a 27-year veteran of ICE, would appear in a federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, the Miami Herald added.

