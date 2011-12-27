The Indiana man accused of killing a nine-year-old neighbor he was watching told investigators he beat the girl with a brick, dismembered and dumped most of her body but kept her head, hands and feet in his freezer over the Christmas weekend, according to an affidavit filed on Tuesday.

It said that authorities arrested 39-year-old Mike Plumadore, who was watching Aliahna Lemmon and her two sisters when she went missing near Ft. Wayne last week, on Monday after he confessed to killing the little girl, cutting her up with a hacksaw and disposing of most of her body in a nearby dumpster.

Plumadore told police where they could find the child's remains, according to the affidavit filed in state court, and police technicians sent to his trailer in the mobile home park where victim's family lived found "what they believed to be human body parts, including a head," in his freezer.

The girl, who was allegedly killed on Thursday and reported missing on Friday, had been staying with Plumadore, a family friend, for about a week.

He will be formally charged with murder on Tuesday.

