The Indiana man accused of killing a nine-year-old neighbor he was watching told investigators he beat the girl with a brick, dismembered and dumped most of her body but kept her head, hands and feet in his freezer over the Christmas weekend, according to an affidavit filed on Tuesday.

It said that authorities on Monday arrested 39-year-old Mike Plumadore, who was watching Aliahna Lemmon and her two sisters when she went missing near Ft. Wayne last week.

He confessed to killing the little girl, cutting her up with a hacksaw and disposing of most of her body in a nearby dumpster, according to the affidavit filed in state court.

Plumadore was ordered held without bond at an initial hearing on Tuesday, Allen County Sheriff Kenneth Fries said.

Fries said that Plumadore would be formally charged with murder on Friday.

Plumadore told police where they could find the child's remains, according to the affidavit, and police technicians sent to his trailer in the mobile home park where victim's family lived found "what they believed to be human body parts, including a head," in his freezer.

The girl, who was allegedly killed on Thursday and reported missing on Friday, had been staying with Plumadore, a family friend, for about a week.

