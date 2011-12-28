The baby-sitter facing murder charges in the grisly killing of an Indiana girl evaded a warrant for his arrest on probation violation charges for more than 11 years, officials said on Wednesday.

Mike Plumadore, 39, was arrested on Monday after he confessed to killing nine-year-old Aliahna Lemmon, dismembering her with a hacksaw, dumping most of her body in a nearby trash can but stashing her head, hands and feet in his freezer, according to an affidavit filed on Tuesday.

Plumadore, a neighbor and friend of the victim's family, was baby-sitting the little girl and her two sisters last week, when the nine-year-old was reported missing.

Officials in Indiana have not yet said what Plumadore's motive may have been for killing the girl. Ann Howard, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Corrections, said on Wednesday that Plumadore was charged with battery of a first-responder in that state more than a decade ago and was given felony probation.

But he subsequently failed to report to his probation officer, fulfill his community service hours or complete an anger management course.

So he was reported an absconder on June 29, 2000 and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

That warrant was still active on Monday, when Plumadore told Indiana investigators where to find the little girl's dismembered remains and was arrested in connection with her death.

Plumadore's next Indiana court appearance is scheduled for Friday December 30, when he is expected to be officially charged with murder, according to Allen County Prosecutor's spokeswoman Danielle Edenfield.

He's currently being held without bond at the Allen County Jail.

(Reporting by Susan Guyett and Barbara Liston; Editing by James B. Kelleher and Tim Gaynor)