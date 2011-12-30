INDIANAPOLIS Prosecutors charged a baby-sitter on Friday with murder and two other felonies in the grisly murder and dismembering of a 9-year-old Indiana girl.

Michael Plumadore, 39, faces 45 to 65 years in prison on the charge of murdering Aliahna Maroney-Lemmon, Allen County prosecutors said. He faces two other felony charges for abusing her body and moving it from the scene of a crime.

Plumadore is being held without bond in Allen County Jail and did not appear in court on Friday. He is scheduled to appear January 4 at an initial hearing in Allen Superior Court.

A neighbor and friend of the family, Plumadore was baby-sitting Aliahna and her two sisters last week near Fort Wayne when she was reported missing.

Plumadore was arrested on Monday after he confessed to killing Aliahna. He also confessed to dismembering her body with a hacksaw, dumping most of her in nearby trash and stashing her head, hands and feet in his freezer, according to court documents.

Officials in Indiana have not yet said what Plumadore's motive may have been for killing the girl.

Plumadore evaded a Florida-issued arrest warrant issued on a separate charge in 2000 for more than 11 years.

Plumadore had been given felony probation after he was charged with battery of a first-responder, which could mean a police officer, firefighter or emergency medical technician, but did not meet with his probation officer, complete his community service requirements or anger management.

Prosecutors said the investigation was continuing and the charges filed on Friday did not preclude additional charges in the future.

(Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Greg McCune)