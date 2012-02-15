INDIANAPOLIS An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to killing five people last fall as a result of an argument over a drug deal, prosecutors said Wednesday.

David Ison, 46, of Glenwood, changed his plea Tuesday from "not guilty" to "guilty" and will be sentenced on March 14, when he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Franklin County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp.

Ison admitted to killing Angela Napier, 47; Roy Napier, 50; their children Jacob Napier, 18, and Melissa Napier, 23; and Henry X. Smith, 43, a neighbor to the family, Huerkamp said. The bodies were found after a young child was discovered wandering without adult supervision.

The shootings were prompted by an argument between Ison and Roy Napier, his drug dealer, over the price of the prescription painkiller oxycodone, Huerkamp said.

The bodies of the five people were found with gunshot wounds on September 25 in a rural area about 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

(Additional reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Greg McCune)