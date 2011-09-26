INDIANAPOLIS Five people were found dead on Sunday afternoon in two rural Franklin County, Indiana, homes after police were called to check on a small child wandering near the road.

Indiana State Police are trying to determine exactly what led to the shooting deaths of four people -- two male and two female -- at one address and a man they found dead in a house across the street.

State Police Sergeant Jerry Goodin told reporters that investigators don't know how many shooters were involved or if the shooter was one of those found dead.

Autopsies will take place Monday morning and names of the victims will be released after families are notified.

Police are advising those living in the area to be cautious answering their doors and to report any suspicious activity to 911.

