INDIANAPOLIS State and local police investigating the deaths of five people found in rural Franklin County, Indiana, told residents on Monday to stay alert for anything suspicious.

Police warned residents of the county about 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis to be cautious answering their doors, after passersby saw a child wandering in the road with no adult supervision and called police, who found the five bodies.

Authorities found the body of a man at one address and then recovered four more bodies at an address across the street -- two male and two female.

Autopsies were being conducted on Monday by the coroner's office in Indianapolis, police said. Police did not say whether the five people had been shot, but did say they did not know whether they were looking for one or two "shooters."

State police plan a news conference Monday night in nearby Brookville, Indiana, to discuss the investigation. They said in a statement that four of the five autopsies had been completed and said they would not release the identities of the people until the last one was completed.

On Sunday, police had said they did not know whether the attacker or attackers were among the dead.

The Indiana State Police described the passersby as Good Samaritans who found the child, notified police and stayed with the child until a Franklin County sheriff's deputy arrived.

The deputy talked with the child and then called for backup, police said.

