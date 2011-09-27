INDIANAPOLIS Indiana state police said on Monday they have no suspects in the deaths of five people in rural Franklin County, and they appealed to the public to provide tips and leads.

With no clear motive or suspects identified, residents living in and around the town of Laurel, about 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis, are expressing concern about the murders, said Franklin County Sheriff Ken Murray Monday evening. "Who wouldn't be," he said.

Authorities on Sunday found the body of a man at one address and then recovered four more bodies at an address across the street -- two male and two female.

That deaths have put residents on alert for any suspicious activities, which has resulted in numerous tips being sent to police.

"Every tip is being investigated," said Indiana State Police Sgt. Jerry Goodin.

Autopsies of four of the victims were conducted Monday in Indianapolis and the fifth will take place Tuesday. In addition to the cause of death, investigators hope the autopsies will offer clues to the crime. Police decided to withhold the identity of all the murder victims until autopsies are complete and family members notified.

"At this time there is no person or persons of interest or suspect/suspects," Indiana State Police said in a statement. "We are continuing to follow numerous tips and leads and we are encouraging the public to continue contacting us with those tips and leads."

State police plan a news conference for Tuesday in nearby Brookville, Indiana to provide updates. Police still do not know if the attacker or attackers were among the dead.

Police said they were tipped off about the bodies by passersby who found a child wandering without adult supervision and notified police. The deputy talked with the child and then called for backup, police said.

(Reporting by Susan Guyett; Editing by David Bailey and Greg McCune)