INDIANAPOLIS Indiana state police said on Tuesday they believe none of the five bodies found in rural Franklin County over the weekend was that of the killer, although they are treating the deaths as murders.

But police said they have no suspects or persons of interest in the murders.

At a press conference following the completion of autopsies on the five bodies, Indiana state police said four of the victims suffered gunshots to the head and one was shot in the chest.

At least four of the victims appeared to be from one family in Laurel, Indiana. They are Angela A. Napier, 47; Jacob Napier, 18; Roy D. Napier, 50; and Melissa Napier, 23. The fifth person was identified as Henry X. Smith, 43. Laurel is about 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Local residents are still being cautioned about opening their doors to strangers and asked to report any suspicious behavior to the police.

The bodies were found on Sunday after passersby spotted a young child wandering without adult supervision. They called police and a search began.

