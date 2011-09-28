INDIANAPOLIS Indiana State Police on Wednesday named a 46-year-old man they had arrested for an attempted armed robbery as a "person of interest" in the murders of five people in Laurel, Indiana, three days ago.

Authorities identified the man as David E. Ison and said the investigation into the murders about 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis remains active, Sergeant Jerry Goodin said.

Ison, whose address was listed as Glenwood, Indiana, about 17 miles north of where the murders occurred, was identified by DNA as attempting to rob a drug store in Osgood, Indiana, in May, police said.

During his arrest, state police detectives "developed information" that may have linked Ison with the five murder victims. He was named as a person of interest based on the results of a search of a Glenwood, Indiana, residence where he was staying, police said in a statement.

Ison has not been charged with the shooting deaths.

Preliminary autopsy results found that four of the five victims had been shot in the head. They were identified as Angela A. Napier, 47; Roy D. Napier, 50; Melissa Napier, 23; and Jacob Napier, 18. Angela Napier also had been struck in the head.

The fifth person, identified as Henry X. Smith, 43, of Laurel, was shot in the chest and also may have been struck in the head, according to preliminary autopsy results.

Authorities found the bodies on Sunday after passersby spotted a young child wandering without adult supervision and called for police.

(Editing by Greg McCune)