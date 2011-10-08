Susan Guyett

INDIANAPOLIS Almost two weeks after a rural Indiana community was rocked by the discovery of five bodies, murder charges have been filed against a man being held by police for an unrelated robbery, police said on Saturday.

David E. Ison, 46, of Glenwood, Indiana, was charged with the murders of four members of a family and their neighbor. Prosecutors filed the charges after a search of a residence in Glenwood turned up evidence.

Indiana State Police said the case is "still an active investigation with investigators continuing to follow tips and leads."

The bodies of Angela A. Napier, Roy Napier, their children Jacob Napier and Melissa L. Napier, and neighbor Henry X. Smith were found on September 25 in rural Franklin County, about 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis. Four of the five had head wounds from shooting and the fifth had a chest wound.

Ison was detained by police on an unrelated attempted robbery charge three days after the bodies were found. No further details about Ison were released and the police statement did not mention a motive.

(Editing by Greg McCune)