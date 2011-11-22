INDIANAPOLIS A 25-year-old Bloomington, Indiana, man was sentenced Tuesday to 315 years in federal prison for the production and trafficking of child pornography as part of a worldwide distribution ring.

David Bostic was on the receiving end of one of the longest terms ever imposed in the Southern District of Indiana. Bostic pleaded guilty in June and was sentenced by District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson Tuesday in Indianapolis.

"This defendant is among the most dangerous offenders ever prosecuted by this office," U. S. Attorney Joseph Hogsett said in a statement, adding that Bostic "will never be able to prey on innocent children again."

Bostic pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of several children and participating in a worldwide child pornography distribution ring.

The investigation found that Bostic also had produced explicit images of five children, all under the age of five, including one who was two months old. He then exchanged those images around the world in exchange for other child porn, according to Hogsett's office.

The FBI considers this case to one of its most significant investigations into child porn, according to Deputy Assistant Director Michael Welch of the FBI Cyber Division.

"This case resulted in the identification and rescue of approximately two dozen children from inside and outside the United States," Welch said in a statement.

(Editing by David Bailey and Greg McCune)