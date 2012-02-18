Police said on Saturday that another skeleton has been found on Long Island near New York City, where investigators have found other human remains in recent years and fear a serial killer may have preyed on victims.

The Suffolk County Police department said the bones were discovered early Friday evening by a man who was walking his dog through the heavily wooded Upton Ecological Reserve in Manorville, New York.

Investigators said vegetation growth in the area around the remains suggested they had been there for some time.

Deputy Inspector Kevin Fallon said investigators "cannot yet determine the age or gender of the remains," which are being evaluated by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Fallon also said it was too soon to tell whether the skeleton was "connected to any other cases."

At least 10 sets of human remains have been found scattered around Long Island since police began their investigation in December 2010.

Police suspect at least some are victims of a serial killer preying on prostitutes who advertised on the Craigslist website.

