Beezow Doo-Doo Zopittybop-bop-bop is shown in this undated booking photo released by the Dane County Sheriff's Office in Madison, Wisconsin January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Handout/Dane County Sheriff's Office

He'd better watch out or he'll make a bad name for himself. Or maybe he already has.

Beezow Doo-Doo Zopittybop-bop-bop, 30, was expected to be charged on Monday with possession of marijuana and a knife, as well as a probation violation following the Wisconsin's man's arrest in a park near the state Capitol, police said.

Zopittybop-bop-bop -- formerly Jeffrey Drew Wilschke before a state court approved his name change request in November -- was arrested on Thursday afternoon in a park less than a mile from the Capitol in Madison after police received complaints from neighbors.

Zopittybop-bop-bop told officers he would "get even with them" when he was being taken to jail, according to a police report. They recovered marijuana, a knife and drug paraphernalia after his arrest.

He was already on probation for a prior weapons possession conviction. Police had arrested him in April near another Madison park and recovered a loaded handgun and two knives from a backpack he was carrying, according to court records.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by David Bailey and Peter Bohan)