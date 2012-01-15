KANSAS CITY, Missouri Two people were injured in a shooting at suburban Kansas City shopping mall late Saturday afternoon, prompting a lockdown of the shopping center, police said.

Neither person's injuries are life-threatening, Independence Police Sgt. John Cato said at a press briefing.

Cato said one person was in custody, others were released after questioning, and one suspect was still being sought. Cato said an argument between two people preceded the shootings.

Cato could not say if the shooter and victims knew one another.

The 4:30 pm. shootings happened near a Sears store in the Independence Center mall. Several shots were fired, sending shoppers fleeing for safety, several witnesses told local television stations.

