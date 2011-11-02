BEL AIR, Md A Maryland man convicted in the murder-for-hire of a gas station owner told a jury tasked with determining whether he will be put to death that he was haunted by the killing.

Walter Bishop Jr., 29, was convicted last week of fatally shooting William Porter last year at a gas station Porter owned, a crime he was accused of committing at the behest of Porter's wife, Karla, for a promise of $90,000.

"Every morning when I wake up, I relive the events of March 1," said a teary-eyed Bishop, of Essex, Maryland, wearing a black suit jacket, a purple dress shirt and black dress pants. "It haunts me while I'm asleep. It haunts me when I'm awake."

The jury has already decided that Bishop was eligible to be sentenced to death, making the case the first test of the state's new and more stringent death penalty statute. But the jury has not decided an actual sentence.

If he is sentenced to death, Bishop could become Maryland's sixth death row inmate and first sentenced to die since the state revised its statute two years ago to make it perhaps the most restrictive in the nation, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

To be eligible for the death penalty in Maryland, there must be DNA or video evidence linking the defendant to a murder or video of a voluntary interrogation and confession.

The jury has already ruled that Bishop fulfilled the last requirement, despite pleas from his attorneys that a video confession he gave police last year was not voluntary.

The jury began deliberating on Bishop's sentence around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and asked to leave for the evening around 7:30 p.m. The deliberations came after three days of arguments on whether Bishop should in fact receive the death penalty.

Bishop's attorneys asked for a sentence of life in prison or life with possibility of parole after 25 years. They noted Bishop had never been in prison before the murder and was one of several people who bore responsibility for Porter's death.

"If you've ever stood up for anything, stand up against the death penalty here," Stefanie McArdle told the jury in her closing arguments.

Arguing in favor of a death sentence, prosecutors pointed out the deliberation with which Bishop carried out the murder. When he killed Porter, Bishop shot him once in the head before standing over him and delivering a final shot, said John Cox, Assistant State's Attorney for Baltimore County.

"He's the man holding the gun," Cox told the jury. "He's the one who can make the decision to take this man's life."

Five people have been executed in Maryland since the death penalty was reinstated in the United States in 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, based in Washington, D.C.

(Editing by Cynthia Johnston)