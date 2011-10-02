CHICAGO A Seattle man accused of killing a young Chicago-area girl in 1957 now has been charged as well with sexually assaulting a teenage girl, Illinois authorities said.

The suspect, Jack McCullough, was charged in July with the kidnapping and murder of 7-year-old Maria Ridulph in Sycamore, Illinois. He is being held at the Dekalb County, Illinois jail in one of the nation's oldest cold cases of murder.

McCullough, who was 71 at the time of his arrest, has been indicted on one count of child sexual assault and four counts of indecent liberties with a child, the Illinois State Police and the Dekalb County State's Attorney's Office said in a statement on Friday.

The victim told investigators that McCullough raped her when she was 14 in Sycamore, the statement said.

"Sadly, we have another victim, and for the families of all victims, the pain never goes away," said Illinois State Police Director Hiram Grau.

The statement did not give details of the alleged assault by McCullough, a former police officer in Washington state.

However, a probable cause statement filed by Seattle police in conjunction with McCullough's arrest in June said that a runaway teenage girl who met McCullough in the early 1980s accused him of sexually assaulting her.

He was convicted of unlawful communication over his interaction with the girl and fired from his job with the police in Milton, Washington, the Seattle statement said.

