KANSAS CITY, Mo (Reuters) _ Authorities have recovered what they believe to be the remains of a 3-year-old Missouri girl allegedly suffocated last week by a man from her neighborhood.

Police and others had searched for Breeann Rodriguez in a series of floodway ditches along a highway in southeast Missouri for several days.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol officer found a body thought to be hers on Tuesday, said Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder in a prepared statement.

"We are saddened to confirm our fears but glad we were able to recover her for her parents," Holder said in the statement released jointly with other law officers and the county prosecutor's office Tuesday night.

The body was found about eight miles southeast of Senath, where the girl lived with her parents. A neighbor, Shawn Morgan, 43, is charged with murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in the case.

In an affidavit, he said he saw Rodriguez by his swimming pool on August 6, suffocated her with a plastic bag and discarded her body in that bag off a highway bridge.

Dunklin County Prosecutor Stephen Sokoloff has declined to suggest a motive in the killing.

Morgan was arrested several days ago and had his first court appearance Tuesday. He has not entered a plea and is arranging for a lawyer prior to his next court appearance on August 30, Sokoloff said.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Jerry Norton)