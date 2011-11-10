KANSAS CITY, Mo An 87-year-old Missouri woman who uses a walker to get around was in jail on Wednesday, charged with shooting her 88-year-old husband because she thought he was having an affair with her hairdresser.

Dorothy Desjardins pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Springfield to a felony count of domestic assault in the second degree, Greene County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Russell said on Wednesday.

Desjardins confronted her husband with a revolver on Sunday after accusing him of "stepping out" with her hairdresser, a police probable cause statement said. She approached him in her walker as he lay in bed and then later fired at him, it said.

"I didn't kill him, I just seared him," she said later, according to the police statement. "He had it coming. He was cheating on me."

She said she was only trying to scare him. The "bird shot" struck the man in the arm, but doctors left it there, believing removing it would do more harm than good, the statement said.

The husband denied ever seeing the hairdresser except while his wife was getting her hair done, the statement said. He was identified only by his initials, P.E.D., in court records because state law protects the identity of victims in domestic assault cases, Russell said.

"We don't see too many cases where the defendant is this age," Russell said. "We evaluate these on a case-by-case basis and we believe she has broken the law."

(Editing by David Bailey and Cynthia Johnston)