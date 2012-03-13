Former mob boss and fugitive James 'Whitey' Bulger, who was arrested in Santa Monica, California on June 22, 2011 along with his longtime girlfriend Catherine Greig, is seen in a booking mug photo released to Reuters on August 1, 2011. Bulger fled Boston in late 1994 after receiving a tip from a corrupt FBI agent that federal charges were pending. Greig joined him a short time later and has been charged with harboring Bulger as a fugitive. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout

Catherine Greig, longtime girlfriend of former mob boss and fugitive James 'Whitey' Bulger, is seen in this file booking mug photo released to Reuters on August 1, 2011. Greig will change her plea to guilty in charges relating to their 16 years on the run, according to documents released on March 12, 2012 by authorities. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout

BOSTON Catherine Greig, the girlfriend of reputed Boston mobster James "Whitey" Bulger, will change her plea to guilty in charges relating to their 16 years on the run, according to documents released Monday by authorities.

Greig will plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to harbor a fugitive, conspiracy to commit identity fraud, and identity fraud.

She has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Her trial had been scheduled to start May 7.

Greig's change of plea will come "in no event later than March 14," U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz wrote to Kevin Reddington, Greig's attorney, in a letter dated March 5 and released on Monday. Reddington declined to comment.

Bulger, 82, the former leader of Boston's Winter Hill Gang, was wanted on federal racketeering charges in connection with 19 murders from the 1970s and 1980s. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and his trial is scheduled to start in November.

Included in the agreement is a provision that will force Greig to give up the intellectual property rights to her story so she can not profit from any retelling of the gangster tale.

Bulger's story was already the inspiration behind Martin Scorsese's 2006 crime thriller, "The Departed."

Greig, 60, signed a seven-page statement of facts that describes her "close, personal relationship" with Bulger.

She said she agreed with "others, including Bulger, to harbor and conceal him from law enforcement" -- an arrangement that lasted from January 1995 until the pair were arrested in their Santa Monica, California, hideout in 2011.

The pair were arrested on June 22 along with a huge cache of firearms and over $820,000 in cash hidden in holes in the walls of their apartment.

"I engaged in conduct that was intended to help Bulger avoid detection from law enforcement and to provide him with support and assistance during his flight," Greig said.

Prosecutors met on Monday with relatives of a number of Bulger's alleged victims, local media reported, to talk over aspects of the case that has riveted Boston.

Greig's document included many details, some known, some new, about the life the pair led after they fled Massachusetts, including their ability to create and maintain various false identities.

Authorities allege Greig, a former dental hygienist, used a total of ten different aliases to shop, pay bills and obtain medications for Bulger.

At the time of their arrest, Bulger and Greig had been living as Charles and Carol Gasko in the apartment not far from the Pacific Ocean for some 15 years.

(Reporting By Ros Krasny; additional reporting by Lauren Keiper and Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Greg McCune)