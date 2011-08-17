ATLANTA (Reuters) A 15-year-old suburban Atlanta boy charged with killing his great-grandmother with a sword will be prosecuted as an adult, a district attorney said on_ Wednesday.

Gevin Prince is accused of killing his great-grandmother, Mary Joan Gibbs, 77, Monday afternoon, authorities said.

"He also attacked his grandmother and cut her severely," Douglas County District Attorney David McDade told Reuters Wednesday.

Under Georgia law, Prince will be prosecuted as an adult, McDade added. Prince had his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

The motive is still unclear, said McDade.

"We have been told there was some dispute over a video game but we haven't been able to confirm that," said McDade.

Prosecutors will also investigate Prince's mental health, said McDade.

"Obviously the crime he is charged with committing is one that invites scrutiny of his mental health," said the district attorney. "We will address that at the appropriate time."

