PORTLAND, Ore A white supremacist couple suspected of committing four murders across the Pacific Northwest on their way to "kill more Jews" in Sacramento were ordered held in California on Tuesday until extradited to Washington state.

The couple, David Joseph Pedersen, 31, and Holly Grigsby, 24, were arrested last Wednesday in Northern California, capping what authorities said was a two-week, three-state crime spree that began in the Puget Sound city of Everett, Washington.

Both face charges of aggravated first-degree murder in Washington state over the stabbing death of Pedersen's 69-year-old stepmother and the shooting death of his father, aged 56. Both were slain last month.

Appearing together in Yuba County Court in Marysville, California, on Tuesday, the pair waived their right to challenge extradition to Washington to face the charges.

"We anticipate they will probably be out of our jail by the end of the week," said Patrick McGrath, Yuba County's district attorney.

An affidavit filed with the charges said Grigsby had confessed to killing the stepmother, Leslie Pedersen, by slashing her throat with two knives after she was bound with duct tape.

The affidavit said Grigsby also told Oregon State Police in a five-hour videotaped statement that her companion shot his father, David Jones Pedersen, in the back of the head while the elder Pedersen was driving the couple to a bus station, and that Grigsby took control of the Jeep from the passenger seat after he was shot.

SUPREMACIST LEANINGS

The affidavit said the pair then drove to their home state of Oregon, where they are suspected of abandoning the body of Pedersen's father in his Jeep and later shooting dead 19-year-old Cody Myers, whose body was found last week in a forest.

Pedersen and Grigsby were driving Myers' car when they were taken into custody, police said. They have since been named as suspects in a fourth slaying, that of Reginald Clark, 53, who was found shot dead in a car in Eureka, California.

Grigsby told police detectives in her statement that Myers was killed in the mistaken belief, based on his last name, that he was Jewish, according to the affidavit. It also quoted her as commenting when arrested that she and Pedersen "were on their way to Sacramento to 'kill more Jews.'" Clark was black.

The accused couple's white supremacist leanings were evident in a White Power tattoo on Pedersen's neck and through Facebook postings by Grigsby.

In a jailhouse interview published by the Marysville Appeal-Democrat newspaper, David "Joey" Pedersen said he decided to kill his father because he believed the elder Pedersen had molested Joey's sister and a cousin.

"It looks like I'm an irrational psychopath, and I'm not," the paper quoted him as saying.

Police have said the couple killed the stepmother because they believed she had known of the sexual abuse but failed to stop it, though police said they had no proof of molestation.

Prosecutor Mark Roe of Snohomish County, Washington, said aggravated first-degree murder was the only crime in the state that can carry the death penalty. He said the pair could also face execution if the slayings in Oregon and California were prosecuted as hate crimes.

