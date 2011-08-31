NEW YORK. Police in New Jersey on Wednesday arrested a fugitive wanted on child sex and gun charges who had been featured on the television show "America's Most Wanted."

Eric Antwan Bell, 27, was arrested without incident by federal agents in Parsippany, New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, or ICE, said in a news release.

A federal criminal complaint filed in Florida in January charged Bell with producing child pornography, sex trafficking of a minor and unlawful possession of a firearm, ICE said.

The FBI said Bell forced underage teens to have sex with him and pose naked while he snapped their photos. He then allegedly used those pictures on Internet sites to advertise the girls as 18-year-old prostitutes.

FBI Special Agent David Covertier said that during one three-week period, Bell made $40,000 to $50,000 from the services of one victim who managed to escape.

Bell was featured on "America's Most Wanted" in June, during the show's "Be On the Look Out" segment. Prior to his arrest, he was last seen in Florida, but had ties to New Jersey and New York, the FBI said.

(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Greg McCune)