NEW YORK A celebration was cut short for a handful of New York Giants players this weekend when they returned home after a decisive win over the San Francisco 49ers only to find their cars had been burglarized.

"Only in Jersey can someone be heartless enough to break into my car while we are in Cali making fans proud," offensive lineman James Brewer said in a Twitter post after his team returned home from routing the San Francisco 49ers 26-3 in Sunday's National Football League game.

"Geez, get your life right in 2012."

He later tweeted that his car had been broken into twice in New Jersey. "Not slamming the state, slamming what happened to me and fellow teammates in THIS state."

His was one of five cars burglarized around 4 a.m. Sunday while the Super Bowl champion Giants were preparing for the 49ers game, New Jersey police told WCBS Radio.

A sixth car belonging to defensive tackle Marvin Austin was stolen, police said.

A sergeant in the New Jersey State Police press office could not immediately comment on the case.

WCBS Radio cited police as saying the cars were parked in an area of the Timex Performance Center's parking lot in East Rutherford, where the team trains, near MetLife Stadium. A lock was broken on a gate to gain entry, police told WCBS.

(Reporting By Chris Francescani; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Todd Eastham)