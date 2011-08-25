PITTSBURGH The hot hors d'oeuvres for a wedding reception in central Pennsylvania were a little too hot, and landed the newlyweds in jail on theft charges, police said on Thursday.

Arthur Phillips, 31, and his bride Brittany Lurch, 22, were arrested on Saturday for stealing groceries valued at $1,049 for their wedding feast that evening, Patton Township Police Chief John Petrick said.

To celebrate their marital bliss, the couple filled a shopping cart with finger food at a Wegmans supermarket in State College and left without paying. They then returned to the store, added more delicacies to the cart and placed a large order for seafood items, police said.

But they left before picking up the order and were apprehended by police, who had been notified by the store, Petrick said.

"(It was) an array of stuff that someone might need for a wedding reception," including ham, turkey, cheese, vegetable platters, soda and utensils, Petrick said.

They admitted to stealing the items for the celebration that evening, saying they had gotten married several days earlier, Petrick said.

The couple, both of Center Hall, were charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property. They were taken to Center County jail and later released on bail. It was not immediately known if they had an attorney.

(Reporting by Daniel Lovering; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Jerry Norton)