New York Police Department sketch released on January 3, 2012 shows a 'person of interest' linked to the Molotov cocktail attacks that targeted a mosque and a Hindu place of worship in New York on January 1, 2012. Police have questioned a man who may be linked to the attacks, Commissioner Ray Kelly said. The case is being investigated as a possible hate crime and drew strong remarks from religious leaders of various backgrounds. REUTERS/NYPD/Handout

New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (2nd L) holds a meeting with Imam Al-Khoei Foundation's leader Maan Al-Sahlani (2nd R), New York City Council Speaker Christine C. Quinn (L) and New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly in New York January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK A New York City man confessed to a series of Molotov cocktail attacks that hit a mosque and a Hindu place of worship, police said on Tuesday.

The case was being investigated as a possible hate crime and drew strong condemnation from religious leaders of various backgrounds throughout the city.

Police declined to identify the suspect, who was taken into custody early on Tuesday as a "person of interest" based on eyewitness reports and a surveillance video that may have placed his car at the scene of at least two of the five places that were firebombed on Sunday.

He admitted to the acts while under police questioning, police said.

"The individual is implicating himself in each of the five firebombing cases, citing personal grievances with each location," police spokesman Paul Browne said.

One of the firebombs hit the mosque entrance at the Imam al-Khoei Foundation, a Shiite organization in the New York City borough Queens while some 75 to 80 people were inside.

Another hit a private home where Hindu services are held, and a convenience store and two private homes were also damaged with no injuries reported.

(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Cynthia Osterman)