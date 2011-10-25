WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina Two North Carolina teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting and wounding of a fellow student at a high school after surveillance video showed them with a rifle, officials said on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck at Cape Fear High School in Fayetteville on Monday during an outdoor lunch break, prompting a lockdown of that campus and a nearby middle school.

Authorities initially were perplexed about the source of the bullet because students and a school resource officer at the scene did not report seeing anyone with a gun.

But surveillance video showed the two suspects inside a school building with a rifle, Cumberland County Sheriff's spokeswoman Debbie Tanna told Reuters.

Investigators believe the gun was fired from an indoor hallway in the direction of the outdoor breezeway where the victim was hit, Tanna said.

They don't yet know what prompted the shooting but don't think the injured 10th grader was the intended target.

"She just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time," Tanna said.

The girl was hospitalized with a bullet lodged in her neck and reported to be in stable condition as of Monday night, Tanna said.

Authorities arrested Ta'Von McLaurin, 18, on a felony aiding and abetting charge. The suspected 15-year-old shooter, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Tanna said investigators are looking into the possibility the incident was gang-related.

The high school reopened on Tuesday with additional sheriff's deputies on and around campus "to make sure there are no repercussions as a result of the shooting and that this is the end of that particular incident," Tanna said.

